Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Raptors
The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
They will start Darius Garland, Rickey Rubio, Dean Wade, Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love.
Coming into the game, the Cavs have been one of the best teams in the NBA and one of the best surprises in the NBA all season long.
They are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and 19-13 in their first 32 games of the season.
As for the Raptors, they come into the game with a 14-15 record in 29 games this season.
