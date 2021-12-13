Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Heat

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Miami Heat in Ohio on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

Their starting lineup for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Cavs are coming into the game with an impressive 16-12 in their first 28 games of the season, which a huge surprise, because they have not been to the postseason since 2018 when they had LeBron James.

They are a young team that is starting to find it's identity, and have a legitimate shot to be a top-six team in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Heat, they come into the game with a 16-11 record in their first 27 games and lost in the first round of the playoffs last season.

