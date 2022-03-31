Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Cavs against the Hawks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Cavs come into the night as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-34 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season.

