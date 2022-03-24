Cavs Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.

The full lineup for the Cavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, their injury report can be seen in a screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Cavs come into the game as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-31 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games overall, and 18-18 in the 36 games that they have played on the road.

