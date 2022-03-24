Skip to main content
Cavs Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Raptors

Cavs Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report. 

The full lineup for the Cavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Meanwhile, their injury report can be seen in a screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Cavs come into the game as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-31 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.  

They are 5-5 in their last ten games overall, and 18-18 in the 36 games that they have played on the road.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17934238_168388303_lowres
News

Cavs Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17903247_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge Injury News About Ja Morant

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17870412_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jordan Poole Break Kyle Lowry's Ankles

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_17903358_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On His Birthday

By Ben Stinar55 minutes ago
USATSI_13517511_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report Against The Suns

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17956112_168388303_lowres
News

An NBA Scout Compared This College Star To Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17925353_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Pacers-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17581336_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Playing Status For Thursday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16077859_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago