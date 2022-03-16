Skip to main content
Cavs Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

Cavs Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Ohio on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full lineup for the Cavs against the 76ers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Cavs come into the game with a 39-29 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

They won their last game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but are just 4-6 in their last ten games overall. 

At home, they have an impressive record of 21-11 in the 32 games that they have played in Ohio this year.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17649517_168388303_lowres
News

Cavs Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar27 seconds ago
USATSI_17263904_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Rockets

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_17285474_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets Injury Report Against The Suns

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_17664360_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Important Information About Caris LeVert For 76ers-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_15988182_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets And Wizards Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_17308183_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets And Wizards Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_16153973_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks And Trail Blazers Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar27 minutes ago
USATSI_17868446_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_17778133_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Seth Curry's Status For Mavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago