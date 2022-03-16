Cavs Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Ohio on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Cavs against the 76ers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Cavs come into the game with a 39-29 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They won their last game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but are just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.

At home, they have an impressive record of 21-11 in the 32 games that they have played in Ohio this year.

