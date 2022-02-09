Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Spurs
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Ohio on Wednesday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Cavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Caris LeVert will also come off the bench, and make his debut for his new team.
LeVert was traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Cavs earlier in the week.
The 27-year-old is in his sixth NBA season, and the Cavs are his third NBA team (Brooklyn Nets, Pacers, Cavs).
The Cavs come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and are 33-21 in the 54 games that they have played so far this season.
The franchise has not been to the playoffs since LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals in 2018.
