Here's What Kevin Love Tweeted After LeBron James Dunked On Him

Kevin Love sent out a tweet after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday evening.

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost 131-120 at home in Ohio to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. 

During the game, LeBron James threw down a massive dunk on his former Cavs teammate Kevin Love, and the clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.   

After the game, Love sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below.   

The Cavs fell to 41-31 in 72 games played on the season, but they are still the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

This will likely be the first season the Cavs make the playoffs since James left in 2018. 

Love and James made the NBA Finals in all four seasons that they played together, and won the NBA Title in 2016.  

