Everyone Is Talking About The Crossover Derrick Rose Had In The Knicks-Nets Game

The Crossover Derrick Rose Had In The Knicks-Nets Game Had Fans Going Crazy
Derrick Rose had an unbelievable move in the game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.
The New York Knicks lost to the Brooklyn Nets 112-110 at Barclays Center on Tuesday evening, but during the first half Derrick Rose had a sensational crossover.
The former MVP was being guarded by Paul Milsap, and he had a ridiculous crossover and nailed the jump shot.
A clip of the play can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Knicks.
Rose had been questionable for the game with an ankle injury, but played 35 minutes and had 16 points, three rebounds and nine assists in the loss.
The Nets advanced to 15-6 and remain in sole possession of the number one seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Knicks fell to 11-10 on the season in their first 21 games.
