Everyone Is Talking About The Crossover Derrick Rose Had In The Knicks-Nets Game

The New York Knicks are in Brooklyn playing the Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday evening, and during the first half Derrick Rose had a sensational crossover.

The former MVP was being guarded by Paul Milsap, and he had a ridiculous crossover and nailed the jump shot.

A clip of the play can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Knicks.

Rose had been questionable for the game with an ankle injury, but is obviously playing and looks good.

Coming into the game, the Knicks had been coming off of a win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night, and had two full days of no games before taking on the Nets on Tuesday.

As for the Nets, they are the number one seed in the east with a 14-6 record.

