This Team Could Have Had Donovan Mitchell and Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic Paired With Donovan Mitchell? Here's How The Mavs Could Have Had Both

The Dallas Mavericks could have drafted Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell in the 2017 NBA Draft. The Mavs are currently in the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently in the Western Conference Finals facing off with the Golden State Warriors.  

They trail the series 2-0, but they have made it to the final four teams remaining in the NBA with only one All-Star (Luka Doncic).  

However, the Mavs actually could have drafted a current All-Star the season before they acquired Doncic.  

In 2017, the Mavs drafted guard Dennis Smith Jr. out of N.C. State with the ninth overall pick.  

The 13th pick in the draft was Donovan Mitchell out of Louisville, who the Utah Jazz selected.  

Therefore, the Mavs could have gotten Mitchell and Doncic in back-to-back seasons. 

Mitchell is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, and has never missed the playoffs during his young career. 

The Mavs ironically beat Mitchell and the Jazz in the first-round of the playoffs in six games this season. 

Overall, the Mavs are doing just fine, but they definitely missed out on the opportunity to pair two of the best young players in the league. 

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here. 

