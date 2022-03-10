Nuggets And Kings Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
The Denver Nugget and Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineups for Wednesday's game.

The Denver Nuggets are in Sacramento to play the Kings on Wednesday evening, and both teams have announced their starting lineup for the game.  

The full lineup for the Nuggets against the Kings can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Kings against the Nuggets can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 39-26 record in 65 games.  

As for the Kings, they come into the game with a 24-43 record in the 67 games that they have played, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference. 

