Nuggets And Kings Starting Lineups
The Denver Nugget and Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineups for Wednesday's game.
The Denver Nuggets are in Sacramento to play the Kings on Wednesday evening, and both teams have announced their starting lineup for the game.
The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 39-26 record in 65 games.
As for the Kings, they come into the game with a 24-43 record in the 67 games that they have played, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.
