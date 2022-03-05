Nuggets And Rockets Starting Lineups

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Houston Rockets in Colorado on Friday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Rockets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Nuggets (who are without Nikola Jokic) can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 36-26 record in 62 games, and they are 8-2 in their last ten games overall.

As for the Rockets, they are 15-47 in 62 games, and currently the 15th seed in the west.

