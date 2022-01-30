Skip to main content
Nuggets And Bucks Starting Lineups

The Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks have both announced their starting lineups.

The Denver Nuggets are facing off with the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Sunday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.   

The full lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

As for the Bucks, their starting lineup can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Both teams came into the season as expected contenders since the Nuggets made the second round of the playoffs last season, and have 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, and the Bucks won the NBA Title last season. 

This season, the Nuggets are the sixth seed in the west with a 27-21 record, and the Bucks are the fifth seed in the east at 31-20. 

