Nuggets And Trail Blazers Starting Lineups

The Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers have announced their starting lineups for Sunday's game.

The Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers are facing off in Oregon on Sunday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Trail Blazers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 35-25 record in the 60 games that they have played in so far.

As for the Trail Blazers, they have struggled this season, and come into the game with a 25-35 record, which has them as the 10th seed in the west.

