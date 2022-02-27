Skip to main content
Nuggets And Kings Starting Lineups And Injury Reports

The Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineups for Saturday night's game.

The Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings are facing off in Colorado on Saturday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.  

The full lineup for the Kings can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The injury reports for both teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Richaun Holmes, who was listed as questionable for the game due to back soreness, has been ruled out.

The status of Holmes for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

