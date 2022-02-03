Nuggets And Jazz Starting Lineups

The Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz are facing off in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Jazz can be seen in another tweet that is is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nuggets are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-22 record in the 50 games that they have played.

They are coming off of a loss on Tuesday night against the Timberwolves in Minnesota.

As for the Jazz, they are 31-20 in the 51 games that they have played and the fourth seed in the west.

