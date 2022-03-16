Skip to main content
Nuggets And Wizards Starting Lineups

Nuggets And Wizards Starting Lineups

The Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineups for Wednesday's game.

The Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineups for Wednesday's game.

The Denver Nuggets are in Washington D.C. to take on the Wizards, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.   

The full lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Wizards can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 41-28 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.  

As for the Wizards, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-38 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15988182_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets And Wizards Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17308183_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets And Wizards Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_16153973_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks And Trail Blazers Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_17868446_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_17778133_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Seth Curry's Status For Mavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_16255128_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Status For Mavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar47 minutes ago
USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Huge News About Tom Thibodeau's Future With The New York Knicks

By Ben Stinar48 minutes ago
USATSI_17656856_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Mavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar49 minutes ago
USATSI_17485770_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar51 minutes ago