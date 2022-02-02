Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The Timberwolves
The Denver Nuggets are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Tuesday night.
The Denver Nuggets are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
Nikola Jokic, who had been questionable, will be in the starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Nuggets against the Timberwolves can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Nuggets are currently on a five-game winning streak, and an impressive 8-2 in their last ten games overall.
They are 28-21 in the 49 games that they have played this season, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
As for the Timberwolves, they are 25-25 in the 50 games that they have played, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
