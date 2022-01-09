The Denver Nuggets Are Reportedly Signing A Former All-Star

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Denver Nuggets are planning to sign former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, and the tweet from Chariana can be seen embedded below.

Cousins most recently played for the Milwaukee Bucks, and averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 17 games.

On January 6, the Bucks released Cousins.

Cousins is a four-time All-Star, and prior to injuries had been one of the best big-men in all of basketball.

The 31-year-old's best seasons came with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans, and has also played for the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Bucks.

The Nuggets are 19-18 in 37 games on the season, and are the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They lost in the second round of the playoffs last season.

