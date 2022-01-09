Skip to main content
The Denver Nuggets Are Reportedly Signing A Former All-Star

The Denver Nuggets Are Reportedly Signing A Former All-Star

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Denver Nuggets are planning to sign DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract. He most recently played for the Milwaukee Bucks, and has also played for the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets over his career.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Denver Nuggets are planning to sign DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract. He most recently played for the Milwaukee Bucks, and has also played for the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets over his career.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Denver Nuggets are planning to sign former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, and the tweet from Chariana can be seen embedded below.    

Cousins most recently played for the Milwaukee Bucks, and averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 17 games.   

On January 6, the Bucks released Cousins. 

Cousins is a four-time All-Star, and prior to injuries had been one of the best big-men in all of basketball.  

The 31-year-old's best seasons came with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans, and has also played for the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Bucks. 

The Nuggets are 19-18 in 37 games on the season, and are the seventh seed in the Western Conference. 

They lost in the second round of the playoffs last season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17459194_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Injury Status For Kings-Trail Blazers Game

just now
USATSI_17403882_168388303_lowres
News

The Denver Nuggets Are Reportedly Signing A Former All-Star

44 seconds ago
USATSI_17225718_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's New Profile Picture On Twitter Is Hilarious

2 minutes ago
USATSI_9317519_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thomson Just Made A Major Announcement

24 minutes ago
USATSI_15813761_168388303_lowres
News

A Trade Has Reportedly Been Made Between The Pistons And Nuggets

29 minutes ago
USATSI_17267833_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry And Draymond Green's Status For Cavs-Warriors Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_17458622_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kevin Durant's Amazing Pass In The Spurs-Nets Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_9999390_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted About Klay Thompson's Return

2 hours ago
USATSI_17063560_168388303_lowres
News

Spurs Starting Lineup Against The Nets

3 hours ago