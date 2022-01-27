Watch DeMarcus Cousins Get Ejected In Nuggets-Nets Game

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York City on Wednesday night by a score of 124-118.

The win advanced the Nuggets to 26-21 on the season, and they are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Nets, the loss dropped them to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and they are now 29-19 on the season.

During the game, Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins was ejected, and the clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

Cousins was issued his second technical foul after getting upset with a traveling call during the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Cousins began with his season with the Milwaukee Bucks prior to joining the Nuggets.

