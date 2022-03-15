Skip to main content
Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Nikola Jokic

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet about Nikola Jokic during the Denver Nuggets-Philadelphia 76ers game on Monday night.

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night in Pennsylvania by a score of 114-110.  

During the game, Nikola Jokic had an incredible pass, and a clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA TV. 

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet about Jokic's pass, and Durant's tweet can be seen embedded below.  

Jokic finished the game with 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, and the Nuggets improved to 41-28 on the season in 69 games. 

They are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference, and are an impressive 21-15 in the 36 games that they have played on the road this season. 

Jokic won the 2021 NBA MVP Award last season.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

