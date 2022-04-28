Skip to main content

Nuggets Starting Lineup For Game 5 Against Warriors

The Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineup for Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors.

The Denver Nuggets are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday evening.  

They are currently in a 3-1 hole, so every game the rest of the way is an elimination game.  

On Sunday, they beat the Warriors on their home floor to avoid getting swept, and they ended a seven-game losing streak in the playoffs that dated back to last season when they were swept by Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. 

For Game 5, they have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA. 

They will start Monte Morris, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green and Nikola Jokic for the game.  

Unfortunately, the Nuggets are not at full strength as two of their three best players have not played a single game in the series. 

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. both remained sidelined, which is a huge blow for the team.

Nikola Jokic won the NBA's MVP Award in 2021, and he is also a finalist to win the award this year. 

However, they continue to have playoff blunders, and have been unable to make a deep run in the postseason even though Jokic has blossomed into superstardom. 

