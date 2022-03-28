Nuggets Starting Lineup And Final Injury Report Against The Hornets

The Denver Nuggets are in North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Nuggets against the Hornets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, their finalized injury report for the contest can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.



The Related stories on NBA basketball