Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The 76ers
The Denver Nuggets are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Nuggets against the 76ers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-28 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak, but still an impressive 7-3 in their last ten games overall.
In the 35 games that they have played on the road away from Denver, they are an impressive 20-15 on the year.
