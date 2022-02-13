Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

The Denver Nuggets are in Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Nuggets against the Raptors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-25 record in the 55 games that they have played.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and 15-15 in the 30 games that they have played on the road this season.

Last year, they made the second round of the playoffs, but were swept by the Phoenix Suns.

Nikola Jokic won the 2021 MVP Award, and the team was expected to be a contender this season.

Unfortunately, they have dealt with injuries to key players.

