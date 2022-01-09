Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

The Denver Nuggets are in Oklahoma taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Nuggets against the Thunder can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nuggets come into the game with a 19-18 record in 37 games, and they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They have played 21 games on the road, and are 11-10 in those games.

Last season they made the second round of the playoffs, but were swept in the series against the Phoenix Suns.

As for the Thunder, they come into the game with a 13-25 record in 38 games, and are the 14th seed in the west.

