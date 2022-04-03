Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

The Denver Nuggets are on the road to face off with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Nuggets against the Lakers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nuggets are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-32 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

