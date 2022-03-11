Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The Warriors
The Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors.
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in Colorado, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-26 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak, and an impressive 9-1 in their last ten games overall.
At home, they are 20-11 in the 31 games that they have played in Colorado.
The two teams played earlier in the week, and the Nuggets beat a short-handed Warriors team.
