Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The Pacers

The Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Denver Nuggets are in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.   

The full lineup for the Nuggets against the Pacers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nuggets come into the game as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 45-31 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season. 

