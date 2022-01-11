The Detroit Pistons And Denver Nuggets Have Announced A Trade

On Monday, the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets both announced a trade, and the announcement from the teams can be seen embedded below.

The Pistons sent Rodney McGruder and a second-round pick to Denver, and they received Bol Bol in return.

The addition of Bol Bol for the Pistons is an interesting one, because the Pistons are 9-30 on the season, which is the worst record in the NBA and they are in a complete rebuilding mode.

Bol Bol was a second-round pick in 2019 (44th overall), but at one point he was seen as a player who could been a star.

He is worth a shot for the Pistons, while the Nuggets are more of a contender.

They are 20-18 on the season in 38 games, and the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

