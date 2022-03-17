Pistons And Magic's Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
The Orlando Magic are hosting the Detroit Pistons in Florida on Thursday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.   

The full lineup for the Pistons can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Magic can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Both teams come into the night at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings as they are both young rebuilding franchises. 

The Pistons are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-51 record in 69 games. 

As for the Magic, they are the 15th seed with an 18-52 record in 70 games.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

