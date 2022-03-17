Pistons And Magic's Starting Lineups

The Orlando Magic are hosting the Detroit Pistons in Florida on Thursday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Pistons can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Magic can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Both teams come into the night at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings as they are both young rebuilding franchises.

The Pistons are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-51 record in 69 games.

As for the Magic, they are the 15th seed with an 18-52 record in 70 games.

