Pistons And Trail Blazers Starting Lineups

The Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers are facing off in Michigan on Monday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The starting lineup for the Trail Blazers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Pistons can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Trail Blazers come into the game as the 12th seed in the west with a 26-44 in the 70 games that they have played in so far this season.

Meanwhile, the Pistons come into the game as the 14th seed in the east with a 19-52 record in the 71 games that they have played in.

