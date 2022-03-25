Skip to main content
Pistons And Wizards Starting Lineups

Pistons And Wizards Starting Lineups

The Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineups for Friday's game.

The Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineups for Friday's game.

The Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards are facing off in Michigan on Friday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.  

The full lineup for the Wizards can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Meanwhile, the full starting lineup for the Pistons can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Both teams have had a tough season as the Wizards are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Pistons are the 14th seed in the conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17845999
News

Pistons And Wizards Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17004992_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Update: Julius Randle Is OUT Against Heat

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_15649569_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Warriors Star Ruled Out For The Remainder Of The Season

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_16118128_168388303_lowres
News

Bradley Beal's Viral Quote About Russell Westbrook

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_12511730_168388303_lowres
News

Dwyane Wade's Intriguing Tweet

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
Injuries

UPDATE: Key Player Ruled Out For Warriors-Hawks Game In Atlanta

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17138486_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trail Blazers And Rockets Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17950389_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Mitchell Robinson And Julius Randle's Status For Knicks-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17437722_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago