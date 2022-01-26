Skip to main content
Pistons Starting Lineup Against The Nuggets

The Detroit Pistons are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

The Detroit Pistons are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

The full lineup for the Pistons can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Pistons come into the game as the second worst team in the NBA (and 14th seed in the Eastern Conference) with an 11-35 record in 46 games played. 

The only team that they are better than in the standings is the Orlando Magic. 

They are 7-14 in 21 games at home in Detroit this season, and 4-6 overall in their last ten games.    

As for the Nuggets, they come into the games as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-21 record in 45 games.  

