Cade Cunningham's Status For Pistons-Bucks Game

The Detroit Pistons are in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday evening, and for the game they will likely have one of their best players back.

Cade Cunningham is expected to play (he had been in health and safety protocols and has missed the last four games), and the status of Cunningham for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Cunningham was the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma State.

The Pistons are 6-28 in 34 games this season, and have the worst record in the entire NBA.

As for the Bucks, they come into the game with a 25-13 record in 38 games this season, and are coming off of a winning the NBA Championship last season.

