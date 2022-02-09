Pistons Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

The Detroit Pistons are in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Pistons against the Mavericks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Pistons will be without 2021 first overall pick Cade Cunningham for the game.

They come into Tuesday as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-41 record in 53 games played on the season.

In their last ten games they are 2-8, and have lost four games in a row.

The franchise is clearly in a rebuilding mode, and far away from any playoff contention.

Last season, they got rid of face of the franchise Blake Griffin, and other veterans.

Related stories on NBA basketball