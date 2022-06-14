Warriors And Celtics Starting Lineups For Game 5

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have announced their starting lineups for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night (as relayed by Underdog NBA).

The series is currently tied up at 2-2, so whoever wins the game will take a 3-2 advantage and be one win away from the 2022 NBA Championship.

Game 4 was won on the road by the Warriors on Friday night to tie up the series.

Steph Curry exploded for an incredible 43 points and ten rebounds in the big win.

Each team is 1-1 so far at home during the series.

Game 6 will be back in Boston on Thursday night at the TD Garden.

