Warriors And Mavs Starting Lineups For Game 3

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are playing Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night in Texas, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

The Warriors have a 2-0 lead in the series, and a win in Game 3 would give them a commanding 3-0 lead.

No team in the history of the NBA has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series, so this is a game the Mavs must win if they want to have any chance in the series.

Game 4 is back in Texas, but Game 5 will be played in San Francisco.

This is the first time that the Mavs have made it to the Conference Finals since the 2011 season when they beat LeBron James and the Miami Heat to win the NBA Title.

As for the Warriors, they are back in the postseason for the first time since 2019.

