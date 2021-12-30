Jordan Poole's Status For Warriors-Nuggets Game

Update: the game has been postponed.

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are playing in Colorado on Thursday evening, and the matchup is the second time this week that the two teams will play.

They both played each other in their last game, and the Nuggets came away victorious 89-86.

The win advanced the Nuggets to 17-16 on the season in 33 games, and the Warriors fell to 27-7 in 34 games (but are still the top seed in the Western Conference and tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA).

On Thursday, the Warriors are expected to have Jordan Poole back, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Poole had been in health and safety protocols, and has missed the team's last six games.

