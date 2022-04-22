Warriors And Nuggets Starting Lineups For Game 3

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineups for Game 3.

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Colorado on Thursday evening for Game 3 of their first-round series.

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

The Warriors have a 2-0 lead in the series after winning Games 1 and 2 at home.

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2018-19 season when they made the NBA Finals, but lost to the Toronto Raptors.

As for the Nuggets, they made the NBA Playoffs last year, but got swept in the second-round by the Phoenix Suns (who made the NBA Finals).

Nikola Jokic was the MVP of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Prior to missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, the Warriors had been to five straight Finals and won three NBA Championships over that span.

Related stories on NBA basketball