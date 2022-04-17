Skip to main content

Warriors And Nuggets Starting Lineups And Final Injury Reports

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineups.

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Game 1 of their first-round series on Saturday evening at Chase Center.  

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups, and final injury reports. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Warriors are the third seed in the Western Conference, while the Nuggets are the sixth seed. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17323134_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Nuggets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18099249_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Donovan Mitchell Said After The Jazz Beat The Mavs

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17295201_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Steph Curry's Final Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17088688_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Current Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18100526_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Fan Chains Themselves To Basket In Timberwolves-Grizzlies Game 1

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17195926_168388303_lowres
News

Jamal Murray's Status For Game 1 Of Nuggets-Warriors

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17481207_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thompson's Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18015270_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17999686_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz And Mavs Final Injury Report

By Ben Stinar7 hours ago