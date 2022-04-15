Skip to main content

Full Schedule And Dates For Nuggets-Warriors Series

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets will face off in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are facing off in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, and the full schedule has been released.  

Game 1: April 16

Game 2: April 18

Game 3: April 21

Game 4: April 24

Game 5: April 26

Game 6: April 29

Game 7: May 1

The Warriors are the third seed in the Western Conference, while the Nuggets are the sixth seed.  

Game 1 will be on Saturday evening in California at Chase Center (Warriors home floor).  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17898190_168388303_lowres
News

Full Schedule And Dates For Nuggets-Warriors Series

By Ben Stinar25 seconds ago
USATSI_17988193_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Will Ben Simmons Play In The Nets-Celtics Series?

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17652474_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Steph Curry Said After Practice On Thursday

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_17862253_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans And Clippers Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_16243198_168388303_lowres
Injuries

John Collins' Injury Status For Friday

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_18081325_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Custom Patrick Beverley Bud Light Can

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago
USATSI_17544750_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Is Steph Playing Against The Nuggets?

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_17961878_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What C.J. McCollum Tweeted After The Pelicans Beat The Spurs

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_17458625_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said About Ben Simmons On Thursday

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago