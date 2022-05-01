Warriors And Grizzlies Starting Lineups For Game 1

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineups for Game 1.

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in the second-round of the playoffs, and Game 1 is on Sunday afternoon in Tennessee.

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

The Warriros come into the series after making quick work of Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

They were on the verge of sweeping them, but the Nuggets were able sneak away with Game 4.

However, the Warriros won the series in just five games, which was their first time winning a playoff series since the 2018-19 season when they had Kevin Durant and lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

As for the Grizzlies, they are in the NBA Playoffs for the second straight season, but last year they were just the eighth seed in the west and lost to the Utah Jazz in five games.

This season, they were the second seed, so they actually have a home-court advantage in the series against the Warriors who were the third seed.

The Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round in six games.

