Warriors And Grizzlies Starting Lineups For Game 3

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineups for Game 3 on Saturday night.

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will face off on Saturday evening for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

The series has been very exciting, and the two teams are tied up at 1-1 after the first two games in Memphis, Tennessee.

In the first game, it came down to the buzzer when Ja Morant missed a shot for the win.

The Grizzlies then roared back in Game 2 to win 106-101 and tie up the series (they also avoided going to Golden State in the dreaded 3-0 hole).

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost in the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Utah Jazz (in just five games) last season.

The Warriors are the third seed and the Grizzlies are the second seed.

Related stories on NBA basketball