Warriors And Grizzlies Starting Lineups For Game 4

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineups for Game 4.

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in San Francisco at Chase Center for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night.

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA. 

The Grizzlies will be without All-Star point guard Ja Morant for the game, so Tyus Jones is starting in his place. 

They played 25 regular season games without Morant this year, and went a very impressive 20-5. 

However, the regular season and the NBA Playoffs are a totally different game, so it will be fascinating to see if the trend of success continues. 

The Warriors currently have a 2-1 lead in the series after winning Game 3 at home by a score of 142-112 on Saturday night at Chase Center. 

The big win was the first time in the series that a a game was not decided by five or less points. 

The Warriors won the first game in Memphis, while the Grizzlies took the second game. 

