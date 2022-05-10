Warriors And Grizzlies Starting Lineups For Game 4
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in San Francisco at Chase Center for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night.
For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.
The Grizzlies will be without All-Star point guard Ja Morant for the game, so Tyus Jones is starting in his place.
They played 25 regular season games without Morant this year, and went a very impressive 20-5.
However, the regular season and the NBA Playoffs are a totally different game, so it will be fascinating to see if the trend of success continues.
The Warriors currently have a 2-1 lead in the series after winning Game 3 at home by a score of 142-112 on Saturday night at Chase Center.
The big win was the first time in the series that a a game was not decided by five or less points.
The Warriors won the first game in Memphis, while the Grizzlies took the second game.
