Jazz And Warriors Starting Lineups

The Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz are facing off at Chase Center in California on Saturday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.   

The full lineups for both teams can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.       

The Jazz enter the game as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-21 record in 77 games. 

Meanwhile, the Warriors are 48-29 in the 77 games that they have played in so far. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

