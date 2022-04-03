Jazz And Warriors Starting Lineups

The Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz are facing off at Chase Center in California on Saturday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineups for both teams can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Jazz enter the game as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-21 record in 77 games.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are 48-29 in the 77 games that they have played in so far.

