Skip to main content
Steph Curry Did What?

Steph Curry Did What?

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Houston Rockets on Friday night, and at a timeout during the game Curry kicked a chair.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Houston Rockets on Friday night, and at a timeout during the game Curry kicked a chair.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off of a tough loss at home to a shorthanded Indiana Pacers team on Thursday evening.  

On Friday night, they are hosting the Houston Rockets, who are the worst team in the Western Conference.  

However, the game has been close, and during a timeout Steph Curry kicked a chair.

The video of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below. 

The Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 33-12 record in 45 games, and are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot. 

As for the Rockets, they are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 14-32 record in 46 games. 

After being a contender for years, they are now in a rebuilding mode. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17536552_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Is It Time To Worry About The Knicks?

20 seconds ago
USATSI_17543349_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Steph Curry Kick A Chair In The Rockets-Warriors Game

1 minute ago
USATSI_17237984_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Pacers-Suns Game

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17544183_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The Spurs

9 minutes ago
USATSI_17119026_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Grayson Allen Get Ejected For Flagrant Foul On Alex Caruso

20 minutes ago
USATSI_17537971_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Pacers

21 minutes ago
USATSI_17183197_168388303_lowres
News

The New York Knicks Have Waived A Player And Signed A Player

35 minutes ago
USATSI_17448881_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe What The Warriors Did At Practice

36 minutes ago
USATSI_15993092_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Love Tweeted About The Suns

48 minutes ago