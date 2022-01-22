Watch Steph Curry Kick A Chair In The Rockets-Warriors Game

Steph Curry Did What?
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Houston Rockets on Friday night, and at a timeout during the game Curry kicked a chair.
The Golden State Warriors are coming off of a tough loss at home to a shorthanded Indiana Pacers team on Thursday evening.
On Friday night, they are hosting the Houston Rockets, who are the worst team in the Western Conference.
However, the game has been close, and during a timeout Steph Curry kicked a chair.
The video of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.
The Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 33-12 record in 45 games, and are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot.
As for the Rockets, they are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 14-32 record in 46 games.
After being a contender for years, they are now in a rebuilding mode.
