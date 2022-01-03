Skip to main content
    The Golden State Warriors Waived A Player On Sunday
    The Golden State Warriors Waived A Player On Sunday

    The Golden State Warriors announced that they have waived Jeff Dowtin.
    The Golden State Warriors announced that they have waived Jeff Dowtin.

    On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors announced that they have waived Jeff Dowtin. 

    The announcement from the team can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors PR. 

    Dowtin had been on a two-way contract, and played in four games for the Warriors this season.  

    He averaged 1.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.  

    He also played in 12 games in the G-League for the Santa Cruz Warriors and averaged 17.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. 

    The Warriors are currently the best team in the NBA with a 28-7 record in 35 games. 

    They are the top seed in the Western Conference, and after missing the playoffs for two straight seasons that drought appears as if it will end this season. 

    They had won three titles and made the NBA Finals in five straight seasons prior to the last two seasons. 

