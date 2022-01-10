Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Cavs With Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in California on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Warriors against the Cavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors will start Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.

This will be the first time that Thomson is playing in a game since the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

He had missed each of the last two seasons, and the Warriors missed the playoffs both of those years.

The five seasons prior (when Thompson was healthy), they made the NBA Finals all five of those seasons and won three championships.

Thompson was also an All-Star for five straight seasons.

