Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted Before The Warriors Play The Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets in San Francisco on Wednesday evening, and before the game Steph Curry sent out a tweet.

The post from Curry can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Coming into the game, the Warriors are 42-16 on the season in 58 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.

They lost their last game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, but are 7-3 in their last ten games overall.

The Phoenix Suns have a 5.5 game lead over them for the top spot in the west.

As for the Nuggets, they come into the game as the sixth seed in the conference with a 32-25 record in 57 games.

They are on a two-game winning streak, and 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

